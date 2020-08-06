A former executive of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) asked the Lab to name an African American scientist as its new director to succeed Dr. Bill Goldstein, who announced July 9 he will retire when a successor is chosen.
Anthony P. X. Bothwell, a San Francisco attorney and the lab’s former public affairs director, made the proposal in an open letter to the LLNL community, dated July 27.
“Our nation has produced many world class scientific leaders, from the pioneering educator and physicist Edward Alexander Bouchet, to the late Challenger astronaut and physicist Ronald Erwin McNair, to the renowned astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Bothwell said. “Dr. Walter E. Massey, a distinguished African American educator and scientist, was director of Argonne National Laboratory when I was offered the public affairs director job at Argonne before I joined the Livermore lab in 1983.”
LLNL, the nation’s principal multidisciplinary scientific research and development laboratory, has engaged 12 directors — all white — since its founding 68 years ago. Only 3.04% of Lab employees in fiscal year 2020 are African American. The nine-county Bay Area population records 6.5% non-Hispanic black, according to the 2010 U.S. census.
“A racially diverse selection committee should choose the next director,” the letter continued. “Now is the time for the lab to join the rest of the nation in taking action to redress systemic racism.”
Bothwell established the lab’s Science Education Center and launched a series of colloquia for nuclear weapons scientists and antinuclear religious leaders at San Damiano Retreat in the 1980s. He later founded the Tri-Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Council, was a consultant to the Alameda County NAACP and RAND, earned J.D. and LL.M. degrees and started a law practice representing whistleblowers and victims of discrimination.