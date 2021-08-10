LIVERMORE — A former Livermore woman has surrounded herself with family and friends while awaiting word on the whereabouts of her husband, who vanished following a trip to the bank Aug. 2 in Sonora, a small community near Yosemite.
Michele Stivers said she doesn't know what to make of 52-year-old John Stivers' disappearance. Sheriff's deputies found his van parked at the side of a rural road in Jamestown and have deemed the missing persons case "suspicious."
"It doesn't make sense. Not a single thing makes sense," Michele told The Independent. "I could speculate on a thousand scenarios, but I don't know. I just want him to come home and to come home safely."
The couple married 17 years ago in Livermore — where Michele was born and raised and John ran Southern Exposure Landscaping. They later moved to Tuolumne County, where they purchased and operated the Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina in Jamestown.
On Monday, Aug. 2, John left their home in Copperopolis and made a deposit at the Oak Valley Community Bank in Sonora. He had planned to head to the campground, pick up their recreational vehicle, and return home. They had planned to drive to Lake Tahoe the next morning, his wife said.
John never came home.
“I texted him, and he didn’t answer,” Michele said. “I called some of our employees, and they said he didn’t show up that day.”
Michele said he did make the deposit at the bank, where the tellers know him.
“Nobody ever heard from him again,” she said.
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department deputies had already found John’s van parked legally on Campo Seco Road in Jamestown when Michele made her missing persons report. Investigators brought in police dogs to try to track his scent, used drones in the air to search for him, and attempted to locate his cell phone, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicco Sandelin said.
The search lasted three days with no success.
“It looks suspicious based on the circumstances,” Sandelin said.
Deputies impounded John’s van for forensic processing and detectives were gathering surveillance video from the locations John was supposed to visit.
Michele said she did not believe her husband would just walk away, leaving her and their 14-year-old daughter behind. The planned trip to Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove was his idea, and he was excited about the break, she said.
She added that the stress of the busy camping season, which required working 24 hours, seven days a week was easing as it reached its midpoint.
“What I do know is he would never do this on his own,” she said. “If he was somewhere he would be in touch with somebody if he could.”
Asked if her husband might have run off with someone else, Michele said their community was so small, everybody would know.
John is described as healthy, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 215 pounds. His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call 209-694-2900.
Meanwhile, family members and friends are arranging search parties to look for him, and have established a Facebook page — Find John Stivers (https://bit.ly/Indy_FindJohn).
“I am surrounded by the greatest people on earth,” Michele said. “We are doing everything we possibly can to find him."