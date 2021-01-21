Pleasanton resident Donald James has written a book about manners in the workplace based on advice gleaned from his mother and a long career at the North American Space Agency.
The book, entitled “Manners Will Take You Where Brains and Money Won’t: Wisdom from Momma and 35 Years at NASA,” is geared toward young professionals, students and anyone interested in advancing their career or ideas.
“This book shares many stories from my NASA career to illustrate the messages and arguments,” James said. “The purpose of the book is to offer what I have learned about having a fulfilling career and life in general . . . I believe it’s time for a renaissance in manners.”
James explained he takes a broad view of the term ‘manners,’ arguing it encompasses more than etiquette and protocol. He said manners are the authentic and genuine way in which someone shows up in the world for good.
“I believe manners is a skill that can be learned,” argued James. “I believe one’s manner is the foundation for fulfillment and meaning, and even success – though I am not a fan of that term. I believe manners is a virtue and that there is, by definition, a moral dimension.”
As a first-time author, James learned to navigate the channels of editing, formatting and publishing his book. Once he had created a draft, he turned to his community of friends, co-workers and family to help polish it. He said he often turned to his brother, Dennis James, for editorial help, discussing their mother’s spirit and her lessons on manners.
“I think (the book) is a warm and loving tribute to the memory of her style, values and integrity,” Dennis said. “Beyond illustrating our mother’s influence on us, ‘Manners’ serves as a workbook for people in a variety of phases of life who want to fine tune the way they ‘show up.’”
As a commercial airline pilot, Dennis said he feels very strongly that manners set the tone for interactions with his fellow crew members for every flight and are an important part of any successful person’s repertoire. He recommends the book as a tool to guide its readers through life with the strength and wisdom of his tenacious mother, who set her boys on the path to success.
James continued the homage to his mother from the pages of the book to its cover, using a photo of he and Dennis sitting on his mother’s lap when they were small. Though his mother is a big part of the book, the inspiration behind it came from a Q&A session after a talk Dennis gave in 2017.
“I was asked to speak about my career, and I had done this before,” James recalled. “This was in front of student interns. During the Q and A, a young man raised his hand and asked if I could go back in time to myself when I was 25, what advice would I give to young Donald about his career? I said I would really tell young Donald to pay attention to what his mother tried to teach him.”
James said the question kept him thinking about the importance of manners and self-presentation in addition to a strong skill set. His former NASA co-worker Karen Bradford agreed with this viewpoint and was one of the friends James sought editing help from.
“One of my favorite sayings when we worked together was that many times, the things that go wrong in the world are because of a severe lack of home training,” Bradford said. “It doesn’t matter how great an idea you have, if you are rude to people, or you can’t seem to navigate socially, oftentimes people will close their ears to your ideas and they won’t hear you.”
James stated he did not write the book in response to any current political issues, though some of his friends have noted the title resonated with them in light of certain behaviors in the past year. He said his goal is simply to help people understand there is a right way and a wrong way to handle everything, from their phones – checking text messages can be considered rude in some circumstances – to arguments.
“At this stage of my life, my purpose is to inspire young people to move closer to their own personal greatness, fulfillment and meaning by cultivating and improving their manners,” said James. “I view this as a natural extension of my career and as the associate administrator for education at NASA, where our goal was to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and explorers.”
“Manners Will Take You Where Brains and Money Won’t” will release Feb. 2. It’s available for preorder on www.barnesandnoble.com and www.amazon.com. For more information on the book or to contact the author, visit donaldgregoryjames.com or email mannerswilltakeyou@gmail.com.