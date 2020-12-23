LIVERMORE — The Livermore Police Department (LPD) announced the loss of former Police Chief Ron Scott, who died Tuesday morning this week.
According to a Dec. 22 social-media post from the city, Scott suffered from an ongoing medical illness.
“Chief Scott served the City of Livermore from 1990 until 2002, during which he oversaw the development and construction of our current police department building,” wrote the city. “Throughout Chief Scott’s tenure, the Livermore Police Department received countless awards and recognitions to include the ranking of Livermore as one of the top Fifteen Safest Cities Nationwide and one of the top Five Safest Cities in California.
“Chief Scott was born in Monterey County and raised in Salinas. After serving in the United States Coast Guard Reserves, he attended Hartnell Junior College, having played on the 1967 Hartnell Panther’s State Champion football team. While attending night school, Chief Scott completed his bachelor's degree and his master's degree in public administration, which he received from Golden Gate University.
The announcement stated that Scott spent over 30 years in law enforcement, including time with the Monterey County Probation Department and the Salinas Police Department. He rose to the rank of captain with the Salinas department. He served the Livermore Police Department as chief of police for 12 years.
“Following his retirement, Chief Scott remained a proud and active resident within the City of Livermore,” the statement continued. “Chief Scott was a member of the Rotary Club and participated within the Livermore Rodeo, serving as Rodeo Parade Chairman. Chief Scott was well known for his friendliness, often striking up conversations with officers while strolling about town. Chief Scott will be remembered fondly by his Livermore Police Department family and the community he served.”