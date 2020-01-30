The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District this week reported the passing of former superintendent Leo R. Croce.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that Leo R. Croce, longtime beloved superintendent of LVJUSD, passed away (on Tuesday, Jan. 27,” current superintendent Dr. Kelly Bowers said in a statement. “He was 96 years young and still so full of life and love for children and the promise of their future.”
Croce was LVJUSD superintendent from 1973 to 1989. Leo R. Croce Elementary in Livermore was named for the former superintendent.
“Leo was one of a kind in so many ways,” Bowers said. “He was a World War II veteran, an educator, a family man, a Rotarian, a leader and role model for leaders, and so much more. He embodied grace, compassion, and valor.”