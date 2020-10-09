Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education invites the public to a candidates’ forum, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., to learn about and submit questions to some of the candidates running for local offices in the upcoming election.
The candidates will share a brief overview of their plans for advancing protection of the environment and climate crisis solutions that can be implemented on the local level. Participants will be able to submit questions to the candidates via the chat. The candidates and the office they are running for will include Nancy Allen, Pleasanton City Council; Kashef Qaadri, Dublin City Council; Samir Qureshi, Dublin City Council; Luz Gomez, San Ramon City Council; Brittni Kiick, Livermore City Council; Mony Nop, Livermore mayor; Bob Woerner, Livermore mayor; Kandiss Hewing, Livermore J.U. School District Board; Kristie Wang, Livermore J.U. School District Board; Stacey Swanson, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District.
The meeting can be accessed at http://bit.ly/Indy_ClimateZoom, passcode 123. The phone call-in number is 408-638-0968, and the meeting ID number is 2520462079.
To submit questions in advance, please send them to moderator Ann Brown at aewbrown@gmail.com.