The Tri-Valley Retired Educators’ Scholarship Fund has awarded four $2,500 scholarships to local students planning to become teachers.
Kaycee Bilke will graduate this spring from Las Positas Community College with an associate degree in humanities and a second AA degree in social and behavioral sciences. She will be attending California State University, East Bay in Hayward this fall.
Sean Choi is a senior at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton. He plans to become a history teacher and said he hopes one day to teach at Amador.
Christopher Miller is a senior at Livermore High School, and hopes to become an elementary school science teacher. He said he plans to pursue a degree in biology, and hopes to teach at “underserved and understaffed schools.”
Connor Hardesty is a senior at Granada High School in Livermore. He is planning to attend California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, majoring in English, with the goal of becoming an English teacher at a Tri-Valley high school.