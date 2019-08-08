Hope Hospice is offering its Family Caregiver Education Series at no cost to residents in the Tri-Valley and East Bay communities. The 14-class series covers a variety of topics and provides training, education, support, and resources relevant to family caregivers. Individuals anticipating becoming family caregivers in the future are welcome to participate.
Classes take place at the Hope Hospice office: 6377 Clark Avenue, Suite 100, in Dublin. Free parking is available. Hope offers this program for free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Upcoming classes:
UNDERSTANDING ADVANCED ILLNESS
Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m.– noon
This session looks at a variety of illnesses, and provides guidance in determining when curative care may become palliative (comfort) care. Caregivers receive useful information about prevalent co-existing medical conditions among the elderly and chronically ill. The featured speaker for this class is Hope Hospice Associate Medical Director Kuljeet Multani, M.D., a hospice and palliative care specialist. Pre-register with Debbie Emerson, at debbiee@hopehospice.com or (925) 819-6912. Following class is an optional caregiver support group; attendees may bring bag lunch. Those attending the support group but not the class should text Debbie upon arrival, as the building door will be locked after class is in session.
LIVING WITH DEMENTIA: PERSON-CENTERED CARE AND ENHANCING WELL-BEING
Monday, August 26, 1–2:30 p.m.
In this class caregivers learn how person-centered care and a focus on the components of well-being can contribute to the personal identity and overall health of both the family caregiver and the individual living with dementia. Pre-register with Jill Smith, RN, at jills@hopehospice.com or (925) 829-8770.
LIVING WITH DEMENTIA: SELF-CARE AND PREVENTING CAREGIVER BURNOUT
Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.–noon
This session contains information about stress management and the importance of obtaining support and utilizing resources. A local Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) shares valuable information about anticipatory grief and coping with emotions. Pre-register with Debbie Emerson, at debbiee@hopehospice.com or (925) 819-6912. Following class is an optional caregiver support group; attendees may bring bag lunch. Those attending the support group but not the class should text Debbie upon arrival, as the building door will be locked after class is in session.
For general questions and further reading, call (925) 829-8770, or visit hopehospice.com/caregivers.