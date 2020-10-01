The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority will resume charging fares for all Wheels, Rapid and Dial-a-Ride paratransit services beginning today (Oct. 1).
The transit authority suspended fare collection March 20 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, since payment areas are situated next to the bus drivers. Passengers have also been required to board and exit through the rear doors.
However, LAVTA has now installed temporary barriers next to the driver’s compartment to shield them from boarding passengers. Passengers will also resume boarding through the front doors.