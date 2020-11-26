LIVERMORE — Save the Hill Group, which for almost a decade, has fought a proposed housing project in northeast Livermore known as Garaventa Hills, filed notice this week that it will appeal a ruling in Alameda County Superior Court that denied its most recent challenge.
The group will appeal the ruling to the California First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco.
In September, Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch refused to order the city to reconsider its approval of a final Environmental Impact Review (EIR) required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
The city accepted the EIR and approved the development in April 2019 after requiring the developer, Lafferty Communities, to make several changes to its original proposal, including a reduction in the number of homes planned for the 32-acre parcel from 76 to 44 units.
Save the Hill, which considers the Garaventa Hills critical to the protected Springtown alkali sink habitat that surrounds the knolls, challenged the city's decision in January. The group argued that Livermore failed to adequately consider pur
chasing the parcel – referred to as a no-project alternative – as part of its EIR.
Initially, Roesch indicated support for Save the Hills’s argument, especially if conservation funds were available to purchase the property. But after hearing arguments in April, the judge found the environmental group, while expressing support for preservation in its public comments, had failed to properly challenge the city’s approval of the EIR on that basis, and therefore could not use that argument in its appeal.
The judge also dismissed Save the Hill challenges involving the federally protected vernal pool fairy shrimp, none of which have been found at the site, and other environmental mitigation concerns.
Roesch found that Save the Hill had failed to show any “abuse of discretion” or that the city had “failed to act in a manner required by law.”
“Judge Roesch’s ruling against us … is baffling, since we won the case on the merits,” Bianca Covarelli, with Save the Hill, said in a news release. “For this and other reasons, we feel strongly that the Appellate Court will agree the city failed to apply due consideration to the Hill’s preservation as open space.”
Jessica Blome, the group’s attorney with Greenfire Law in Berkeley, said when members of Save the Hill appeared before the Livermore City Council to speak against the EIR, they were not represented by counsel.
“They were just regular people,” Blome said, adding that it was unfair for the judge to expect them to know the “magic language” that would later be required in court.
“We think we proved that the city knew what they were asking,” Blome said.
Blome stated that the appeal would also include several mitigation issues, especially whether placing a permanent conservation easement on lands already preserved as open space, the property within the alkali sink area, is sufficient for mitigation under state law. She said recent court decisions suggest that is not the case, since it could result in a “net loss” in conservation.
The proposed development is just north of Altamont Creek School between Laughlin and Vasco roads.
In its news release, Save the Hill said the appeal is likely to carry into 2022. Calls to the city and Lafferty Communities for comment were not returned.