DUBLIN — Residents will soon be paying more to put out their trash.
In addition, city officials are recognizing the need to create less of it.
In a unanimous vote on June 16, the Dublin City Council approved a resolution allowing for a 9.34% increase across the board for residential garbage rates. The rise in fees will be $3.28 per month based on the required residential 32-gallon can — for a total of $38.39 per month.
“Yes, it’s another hit after a strange year, a COVID year, but hopefully, as the economy continues to reopen, (rates) won’t be such an issue,” Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai said.
The terms of the new agreement with Amador Valley Industries (AVI), which collects the city’s garbage, will extend through 2035. The contract stipulates that all residential properties in the city must have a weekly minimum garbage service, which includes curbside collection of a 32-gallon garbage container; up to two organic waste carts, including food scraps (96 gallons each); and up to two recycling carts (96 gallons each). Residents can also participate in the recycling of used oil and filters; an annual household hazardous waste drop-off event; and three on-call bulky waste pick-ups per year. Residents desiring larger garbage carts are billed directly by AVI for the incremental rate difference.
In the past, most cities did not charge for recycling, but as recycling became too expensive to process and dispose of, cities increased the rates to accommodate the cost.
Kumagai said that, in the end, rates are going to continue to rise unless cities find a way to make less trash.
“Garbage disposal is going to continue to be more expensive,” said Kumagai. “The only way it will flatten out is if we throw away less, recycle more … it’s a huge problem, and one that we are not going to be able to solve alone in Dublin.”
Dublin’s residential rates are competitive, if not a bit lower, than their Tri-Valley counterparts. Based on the standard 35-gallon residential can, Livermore charges $39.24 per month; Pleasanton is $27.33; and San Ramon’s fees are $42.05 a month.
“All of these contracts are very complicated and very different, and it's because the communities are very different,” said Gordon Gavin, with AVI.
Comparing rates among cities can be challenging as each city charges different percentages for their services based on factors including the number of households, variety of residents who use the recycling and green waste cans, and the amount of commercial customers in the city.
“It must be noted that the comparison is no longer an apples-to-apples comparison,” according to the staff report. “For example, Livermore now charges recycling at 75% of the garbage, Pleasanton at 80% and San Ramon at 50%, where Dublin charges 25%.”
Councilmember Michael McCorriston added that the council should continue to look at ways to reduce rates in the future.
“We need to constantly be looking at (rate increases), and maybe we look at alternatives to compensate for fixed rates,” he said. “Have we thought about different revenue sources? Let’s reach out and think about other alternatives for the future.”
