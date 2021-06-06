Local gardener Dolores Bengtson will discuss “Garden Change Over Time” at the June 10 online meeting of the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club.
The Zoom-based meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 7:00 p.m. To access the meeting, email president@lavgc.org.
Bengtson will discuss the reasons and the process for the most recent changes to her garden, which included the removal all turf and hardscape and the addition of Mediterranean mounds for drainage and a drip watering system, with the goal of providing better habitat for backyard critters while establishing a pallet of plants in a more natural setting.
She will demonstrate how a major change still be “low tech” with no heavy equipment, a small crew, and a plan that relied on pencil sketches, with many of the changes made on site during construction.
For more information, go to www.lavgc.org.