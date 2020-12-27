Aaron Gnagy, from Pleasanton, an air traffic controller 2nd class, has been assigned to the Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in the Republic of Djibouti.
Gnagy is ground control tower liaison for air operations responsible for coordinating with foreign and U.S. military coalition air operation controllers.
Originally a French Foreign Legion garrison, Camp Lemonnier is the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa and is home to the U.S. Africa Command. Djibouti is located on the Horn of Africa at the southern end of the Red Sea. It is bordered by Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea.