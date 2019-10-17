Since its inception in 2017, the Go Green Initiative’s Summer Internship program continues to train high school and college level students in marketable career skills while learning the importance of sustainability.
During the summer of 2019, the Go Green Initiative hired 33 high school and college level interns — the biggest class yet — to benchmark the energy use of all 15 Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) campuses and 24 City-owned facilities. The interns worked extensively to analyze electric and natural gas bills through the EPA’s Energy Star Portfolio Manager. By analyzing data, the interns developed findings and made recommendations to PUSD and the Pleasanton city council in the form of reports and live presentations.
Through the program, the interns worked a total of nine weeks. Each intern was exposed to energy policy and climate change research, the challenges of enacting change at a local level, advocacy on behalf of their community, and the experience of completing a university-level project.
"Learning how to present accurate and well-researched information quickly and thoroughly was definitely one of the largest takeaways this internship has provided me,” said an intern attending UC Irvine. “While I was familiar with finding reliable sources and creating basic slide presentations, I never had to put one together in the short time frames that we did during the presentations. The internship also exposed me to different resources I can use in the future in a professional, workplace environment."
Interns used public transportation to take field trips to Oracle's Pleasanton campus and the Dublin San Ramon Water Services District water treatment facility. At Oracle, the interns saw solar panels and fuel cells in use, and got inside information on how Oracle uses technology to manage all the functions of the buildings, including energy. At the water treatment facility, interns learned how wastewater byproducts can be directed to an anaerobic digester to create electricity.
In addition to the energy benchmarking project, the interns were asked by the City of Pleasanton to interview community members to further understand residents’ knowledge and opinions on recycling, composting and waste management in Pleasanton. Information was collected through focus group discussions among various stakeholders found within the community. By doing this, interns had the chance to facilitate a discussion and perform the various roles needed to hold a focus group discussion.
"I've learned significantly more about environmental issues and the efforts to combat climate change. The news pelts us with all of these doomsday reports, so it often feels like there is nothing being done,” said an intern attending UC Davis. “I was surprised to see how many projects the City of Pleasanton had dedicated to sustainability. Despite the Climate Action Plan, which was an impressive road map, the city had several water management plans. I didn't give enough credit to state and local government. Another major thing I've learned is how local government works. I was aware that we had a mayor, city council, and staff, but never understood their perspective. Having Councilman Penton and the City Manager present was valuable because it gave me a greater appreciation for local government."
Started in 2002, the Go Green Initiative is a Pleasanton-based organization helping schools at every grade level (from pre-school through university) develop tailor-made “Go Green” plans that help them set goals to conserve resources, and the tools to measure their success. Schools have a profound impact on communities – both by saving precious resources today, and by teaching kids how to be environmental stewards for a lifetime. The program has always been free and accessible to any school, anywhere.
Visit gogreeninitiative.org.