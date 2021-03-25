Save North Livermore Valley, a grassroots group that opposes the Aramis solar power project, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to finance a lawsuit seeking to overturn Alameda County’s approval of the controversial development.
The Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage project, which would cover 350 acres of land along Cayetano Creek now zoned for agriculture and rural residential uses, received unanimous approval from the county Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
GoFundMe, based in Redwood City, is an online crowdsourcing platform that allows users to promote their causes and solicit donations on social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter.
“Our supervisors have failed us,” Chris O’Brien, chair of the Save North Livermore Valley steering committee, said in a news release. “The only way to stop the conversion of North Livermore Valley into a barren landscape of steel, glass and silicon is to file a lawsuit.”
“I ask that all persons that care about preserving the agricultural heritage of Livermore Valley and East Alameda County contribute to the litigation fund,” O’Brien said. “We, the members of the community, must provide the leadership necessary to safeguard our precious open space, scenic vistas and habitat for endangered and threatened species today and for future generations.”
O’Brien said a potential lawsuit would “argue that Alameda County's approval of the solar projects violates state environmental law, the county's own General Plan and Zoning Code, and voter-approved initiative Measure D which preserves open space and agricultural land in rural Alameda County.”
The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $95,000.
“The financial burden of the litigation need not fall too heavily on any of us,” O’Brien said. “If 1,000 people will each donate $100, or 500 persons each donate $200, we will quickly reach the goal set for the Go Fund Me campaign.”