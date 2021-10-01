Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a state budget bill with provisions to protect the 3,100-acre Tesla Park site near Livermore from use as an off-road vehicle park.
Newsom signed the bill Sept. 23.
SB 155 — which passed 68-8 in the Assembly and 28-9 in the Senate — keeps Tesla Park under the jurisdiction of the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation but makes it independent of the Carnegie Vehicular Recreation Area. Off-road vehicles are allowed in the Carnegie area.
The legislation — a result of negotiations between legislators, the governor’s office and parks department officials — replaced a measure by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan that would have protected Tesla Park and placed $9 million in the Off-Highway Motorized Vehicle Trust Fund to find another location.
Off-highway vehicle enthusiasts and the State Parks Department had wanted to expand the Carnegie off-road park into Tesla Park for years. The new law prevents that from happening.
The new law places $29.8 million from the state’s General Fund into the Off-Highway Motorized Vehicle Trust Fund. Land in the Henry W. Coe State Park in Morgan Hill is a possible location for an off-roading site.