Gov. Gavin Newsom has lifted the current shelter-in-place order, which has been in place since Dec. 7. Alameda County will move back to the restrictive Purple Tier in the State's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" (https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/) as of 11:59 p.m. tonight, Jan. 25.
Sectors allowed to continue operating indoors, with modifications, include:
- Hair salons and barbershops;
- Grocery stores with a maximum of 50% capacity;
- All retail with a maximum 25% capacity (indoor food courts must remain closed);
- Personal care services (e.g., nail salons, massage, skin care);
- Hotels and other lodging (gyms, fitness centers, and indoor pools must remain closed);
- Limited services (e.g., laundromats, dry cleaners, auto repair, landscapers, janitorial, home repair, contractors);
- Critical infrastructure.
Sectors allowed to operate outdoors, with modifications, include:
- Outdoor playgrounds;
- Campgrounds;
- Cardrooms and racetracks;
- Family centers and movie theaters;
- Gyms;
- Museums;
- Places of worship and cultural centers;
- Restaurants, wineries, and tasting rooms;
- Zoos and aquariums.
Gatherings must be limited to members of no more than three households. Gatherings must be outside, socially distanced and all attendees must wear face coverings.
Sectors that must remain closed:
- Bars, breweries and distilleries where no food is served;
Amusement parks.