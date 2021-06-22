The Pleasanton North Rotary Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to three graduating seniors from Foothill High School, based, in large part, on their community service.
Allison Lourenco received the Rotary’s annual Chuck Pickens Memorial Scholarship for her volunteer work with Amador Valley Assistance League, Culinary Angels, Diablo Day Camp, Sunflower Hill Gardens, and the Girl Scouts.
Aubrey Kim received the Robin Barnett Memorial Scholarship in recognition of her volunteer efforts on behalf of youth-oriented programs such as the Light and Salt Bible Studies Ministry, the Mariachi Music Program, and Empowering Youth in Business. With onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim also helped organize Design Pact, a student group that used their computer skills to help small businesses improve their online presence.
The third scholarship, established in memory of Stephen Parker, a 1978 graduate of Foothill and son and brother of the Rotary Club’s past presidents Jack and Dave Parker, respectively, went to Alyssa Lam.
Lam’s list of community service activities includes volunteering with a Cambodia Medical Mission, Destination Imagination, Girl Scouts, the Pink Dot Club (which encourages students to join the California Organ and Tissue Registry), Safe Haven Club, and Students for Social Change.