The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is accepting applications for $40 million in grants for projects designed to reduce toxic air emissions and ozone-forming pollutants from older diesel engines.
That includes medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, mobile construction and industrial equipment, agricultural equipment, marine vessels, locomotives, and school buses.
The district said funding is available to replace an old vehicle or equipment with the cleanest available technology; replace an old engine with an emission-certified engine; convert existing diesel equipment to operate on electric or hybrid power; or install the infrastructure to charge or fuel new equipment.
“Diesel exhaust is a significant public health threat, and its impacts fall heaviest on communities already burdened by air pollution," said Jack Broadbent, the district’s executive officer. He said the grants would pay for “cleaner-than-required equipment to improve air quality in neighborhoods that need our help most." The funding comes from the Carl Moyer Program and Community Health Protection Program.
To apply or for more information, go to www.baaqmd.gov/AB617grants or call (415) 749-4994. Applications will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out.