Up to $6 million is available from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to offset the cost of installing publicly accessible chargers for light-duty electric vehicles.
The agency, tasked with protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, said governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations may apply for grants to install charging stations at workplaces, commercial or destination centers, transit parking locations, along transportation corridors, and at multi-family buildings throughout the Bay Area.
The funding comes from the agency’s Charge! Program, which has collected a surcharge on motor vehicles registered in the Bay Area since 1991 and supports programs such as clean air vehicles and infrastructure, ride sharing, shuttles, and bicycle facilities.
Grant applications are now being accepted. For more information, including program guidance documents and an online application, go to www.baaqmd.gov/charge.