Chris Grijalva of Livermore has received the Flowers Baking Co.’s 2020 Flowers Spirit Award.
Grijalva, area sales director for the Modesto bakery, was recognized for his “motivational leadership and community involvement.” In addition, the company made a donation in Grijalva’s name to Sierra Vista Child & Family Services.
“Chris exemplifies the Flowers spirit both at work and outside of work,” said general manager Taylor Cox. “His enthusiasm is infectious.”
Grijalva works with the Livermore Police Department to support its annual “Shop with a Cop” program for disadvantaged children, and recently worked with local schools to coordinate donations of bread to families struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flowers Bakery is a subsidiary of Flowers Foods.