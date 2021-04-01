A group of mothers launched an advocacy group named Preserve Downtown Livermore, and gathered this week in opposition to the Eden Housing portion of the current Downtown Plan.
Livermore residents Deborah McQueen, Christine Thompson and Veronica Stewart Long posed for a picture in the Downtown Development Project area on the old Lucky site. The three chose the site to illustrate their concerns regarding the Eden Housing development planned for that location.
They wanted to draw attention to the community-identified priorities and current issues that they believe should affect the choices the city is about to make. Its latest plans are expected to go before the planning commission and city council in April and May, respectively.
The Eden Housing site is bounded by Railroad Avenue and Veterans Way, and L Street and the extension of K Street.
The three connected through a NextDoor post that focused on the Eden Housing plans. They said they want to see community-identified priorities fully considered, and turn them into action.
They pointed out that the priorities grew out of an extensive public outreach campaign conducted by the city. Several workshops and presentations were held in 2017 to gather input for the downtown plan. They noted that the resulting report identified community priorities. The top three were 1. Parking; 2. Community Character; and 3. Open Space.
In 2018, they said that the city created and approved a plan that dedicated a large portion of the Lucky site to an apartment complex. They noted that some residents have protested the plan ever since it was presented, with a resulting referendum on the hotel and a ballot initiative to give citizens a vote on the plan.
According to Preserve Downtown Livermore, “The city has demonstrated a responsiveness to citizen feedback, as well as creativity in coming up with solutions. An example of this is the Stockmen’s land swap, where some housing was moved off the project site, and a park was included in the downtown space.”
The group said it recognizes the need to move quickly on the project.
The individuals come from different backgrounds. McQueen, a 28-year resident of Livermore, taught a generation of children music, theater, film and opera. She is a public volunteer in both civic and arts related efforts. Stewart Long grew up in the area, and then returned following an academic career in other parts of the country. Thompson, originally from Pleasanton, manages an active family and runs the Parent Teacher Organization of her kids’ school. The three said they are drawn together by their passion for the community and motivation to help resident concerns be incorporated into the development process.
Preserve Downtown Livermore said it hopes that the city council will use resident feedback in a functional way and continue to explore creative solutions affecting the Eden Housing plan.
Community members interested in contacting Preserve Downtown Livermore can check out their website at www.preservedowntownlivermore.org.