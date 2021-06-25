In a virtual event sponsored by PleasantonVoters.com, Pleasanton Vice Mayor Julie Testa will host a Town Hall to discuss Senate Bill (SB) 9 and other state housing legislation, Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
The meeting will cover Pleasanton’s upcoming cycle of unfunded housing requirements and a range of housing bills currently moving through the State Legislature, their purpose, and how their ratification would impact the suburban landscape of small cities.
SB 9 has passed the State Senate and is scheduled for a vote of the Assembly in coming weeks. The bill would allow for the subdivision of single-family home lots. Advocates of the bill say it will provide much-needed housing to the state, while the group set to speak June 29, in part, states that the bill is a gift to developers and will destroy neighborhoods without ensuring the availability of affordable housing.
“These draconian proposals will not solve the affordable housing shortage and will actually increase the problem,” said Testa, who has played an active role in state housing issues for more than a decade. “School capacity, traffic impacts, and a dwindling water supply are not addressed, yet residents will have to fund and live with those realities."
The format of the June 29 meeting will feature a presentation by Maria and Jeff Kalban of United Neighbors, a California Coalition to Protect Single-Family Neighborhoods. United Neighbors mission is to protect single-family neighborhoods while supporting affordable and equitable housing for all.
Also presenting will be Gab Layton, Co-Founder and President of the Embarcadero Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local policy to incorporate resident interests into statewide legislation.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/29TownHall.