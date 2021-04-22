LIVERMORE — The grassroots organization Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV), joined by Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOSV), and the Ohlone Audubon, served a writ of mandate yesterday on Alameda County challenging the Board of Supervisors’ March 4 approval of the Aramis solar project.
The Aramis project proposes to convert hundreds of acres of agricultural land in North Livermore Valley into an industrial solar power plant and battery storage complex.
“Twenty-one years ago, 63,000 Alameda County residents placed Measure D on the ballot to safeguard and preserve the agricultural land and open space of East Alameda County, including North Livermore Valley,” stated Chris O’Brien, chairperson of the SNLV steering committee. “The voters overwhelmingly supported Measure D, despite an effort by the supervisors to defeat the measure. It constitutes the greatest environmental achievement in our county’s history. The Board of Supervisors is now attempting to overturn Measure D by authorizing the industrial development of North Livermore Valley. Instead, the Board of Supervisors should respect the will of the voters and follow county and state law.”
The lawsuit alleges that the county’s approval of the Aramis project violates: 1) Measure D; 2) the Alameda County General Plan and its East County Area Plan; 3) the Alameda County Code of Ordinances; 4) the California Government Code; and 5) the California Environmental Quality Act and its guidelines.
“Our organization supported the passage of Measure D, because we recognized the value of protecting open space and agricultural lands in Eastern Alameda County,” stated Tamara Reus, FOSV Board of Directors president. “North Livermore is particularly important in terms of its heritage of grazing cattle, scenic areas, and habitat for threatened and endangered species. While we support the need for renewable energy to combat climate change, we cannot justify allowing solar projects to destroy the environment in the name of protecting it.”
The groups have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for litigation. For more information, visit bit.ly/Indy_SNLV.