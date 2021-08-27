After a 17-month shutdown because of COVID-19, the Hagemann Ranch Historic District will reopen to the public from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The historic farmhouse and ranch at 455 Olivina Ave. in Livermore, is owned by the city and operated by the Livermore Heritage Guild. Admission is free.
In addition to the usual tour of historic building, the reopening will include and antique car and truck show, an exhibit of “hit and miss” internal combustion flywheel engines, 4-H riding demonstrations, water games, local artists, and a herd of pygmy goats.