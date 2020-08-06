Dublin Mayor David Haubert and candidate for the Supervisorial District 1 seat announced his opposition to the proposed utility-scale solar farms, which would occupy over 800 acres in open space north of Livermore.
His decision was confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 4, following the week in which he reported meeting with applicants for the proposed projects — called Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project (by Intersect Power) and Livermore Community Solar Farm (by SunWalker Energy of Oakland) — along with opponents who are driving the effort behind Save North Livermore Valley.
“After meeting with local residents, I have grave concerns about the impacts of the project on the environment, especially the scenic corridor,” Haubert said. “I would also like to see a solar study completed to help inform the decision. In my experience, leaders make better decisions when they have all the facts.”
If given the greenlight, the Aramis and Livermore Community Solar Farm would respectively cover 750 and 72 acres of agricultural land along Cayetano Creek on both sides of North Livermore Avenue adjacent to Manning and May School roads.
Last week, District 1 seat opponent Vinnie Bacon publicly denounced the projects.