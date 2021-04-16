An appeals hearing for another controversial solar project proposed for North Livermore will take place this Thursday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider the appeals of Friends of Livermore, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, John and Jackie Bowles, and Save North Livermore Valley from the decision of the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments to certify the final environmental impact report and approve the conditional use permit application for the Sunwalker project.
The project will construct, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic facility covering 59 acres of a 71-acre parcel at 4871 N. Livermore Ave.
Proponents support the project’s green energy generation, while opponents say the construction of the facility will kill federally listed wildlife and destroy the valley’s remaining open space. The Sunwalker hearing follows another recent appeals hearing for the larger Aramis project, also set for North Livermore.
