LIVERMORE — A flight school and aircraft maintenance shop is suing the City of Livermore to allow it to keep large hangars with expired leases that it occupies at the Livermore Municipal Airport.
A hearing on the request is scheduled to go before Judge Frank Roesch at 3:30 p.m. on March 4. In its Jan. 19 lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court, XL Aviation alleges Livermore’s system for doling out corporate and executive hangar leases is arbitrary and capricious. The company asks a judge to order the city to set aside earlier leasing decisions, rewrite portions of Livermore’s airport hangar policy, and allow XL to skip to the front of a long line of companies and aircraft owners waiting to lease large hangars.
Meanwhile, XL seeks a stay order, enjoining the city from entering into any new hangar leases until the case is resolved on the merits. XL eventually seeks to enter into direct leases with the airport for executive hangars 148 and 137, which it possesses under a sublease agreement with the airport’s largest tenant, Attitude Aviation.
The Independent obtained copies of the leases between Livermore and Attitude Aviation through a public records act request. The lease term for 148 expired on Dec. 31, 2019; and the lease term for 137 expired on Aug. 31, 2020.
Livermore in court filings concludes XL is not entitled to the relief it seeks and granting the stay request would merely delay the inevitable, while causing harm to the city and prospective tenants.
“The company claims it will go out of business if it loses its existing hangar space,” the city wrote in opposition papers to XL’s application for a stay order. “But that is the product of XL’s own sublease arrangement with Attitude Aviation … Put simply, the company will lose its existing sublease of hangar space whether or not the stay requested is granted.”