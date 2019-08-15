When Pleasanton Heritage Association officials put a plaque on a historic house on Second Street several weeks ago as part of a ceremony celebrating its preservation, they were shocked to see a vacant lot next door.
A heritage house that used to be there was gone. Only a few boards were scattered in the dirt.
The association’s President Linda Garbarino asked Pleasanton Senior Planner Steve Otto what happened. Otto said it was news to him that the historic house had been torn down.
Otto checked the records and learned that no one ever came to the Civic Center to submit to the process required for making additions to a heritage house or to seek an exemption from the rules about reconstructing one. No request for a demolition permit had been provided either, something that must be obtained to demolish any structure in the city.
Otto found the property owner did not go through the process for any of the options.
Planning Manager Ellen Clark said that the staff has met with the property owner and contractor. It is too soon to determine what will happen.
The city code is not clear about penalties, but officials want to figure it out, Clark stated.
Pleasanton has 90 designated heritage houses in five neighborhoods.