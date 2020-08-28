Kandiss Hewing, a human resources specialist at San Jose State University, is running for a seat on the Livermore School Board.
She grew up in Livermore and graduated from Granada High School. Her daughter has reached eighth grade at Junction Avenue K-8 School, and her nephew third grade at Rancho Las Positas Elementary.
“I wanted to run for school board, because it’s important for parents with students currently in the school district to participate and serve,” she said.
Hewing, who has lived in Livermore for more than 30 of her 36 years, credits her speech teacher in the school district with helping her overcome her speech impediment and gain the confidence to speak publicly and participate in local storytelling events. After high school, she attended University of the Pacific for a Bachelor’s of Science in speech and language pathology and worked in a language disorders center that provided services to children free of charge.
Hewing returned to Livermore after college to raise her family. She currently works in Human Resources at San Jose State University, where she works with large budgets and with people in collective bargaining. She also understands the importance of transparency and accountability.
“Much of my success in life is a result of having the appropriate support, materials and supplies funded by my public school, which allowed me to function effectively in my learning environment,” Hewing said. “If elected, I will make sure we budget for services that align with both our short- and long-term academic goals. Investing in our greatest assets, our teachers, will be a top priority.”
To learn more about Hewing’s campaign, visit www.kandissforlivermorestudents.com.