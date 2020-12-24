REGIONAL — Social Security payments that can’t keep pace with raising rent rates continue to push out seniors from the Tri-Valley, accentuating the area’s need for affordable housing.
Over the past three years, the permissible ceiling on subsidized Below Market Rate (BMR) rentals rose by 19%.; some 2% of that was interest compounded over the three years.
Seniors over the same three years received a total raise of 4% in their Social Security income, in effect putting them a net 15% behind where they had been in their earlier personal budgets. A new percentage has not been announced yet by HUD for limits in 2021.
The vacancy rate is very low on BMR housing, said Steve Hernandez,
Pleasanton’s housing manager. While he only manages city housing — not private BMR — he estimated Pleasanton’s affordable housing availability is “well below 5%.”
The city council has not approved any new rental developments.
Pleasanton has an inclusionary zoning ordinance; the council must approve builders’ intentions. In-lieu fees a developer pays to the city in place of building low-income housing goes into the city’s Lower Income Housing Fund (LIHF).
In Dublin, the city’s performance so far in building affordable housing has fallen far short of goals set in 2015. Every city has an eight-year time window to meet the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) goals.
The goals for Dublin are to build 796 very low income units, 446 low income units, 425 moderate income units and 618 above moderate income units by 2023.
From 2015 through 2019, the city saw the development of 26 units in the very low income bracket, 39 in the low income, 39 in moderate, and 3,641 in above moderate.
Dublin’s affordable housing plans for the future includes between 70 and 114 units downtown at 6541 Regional St. for seniors and/or residents with special needs with nonprofit Eden Housing Inc. as the developer.
Another project sited near Dublin’s West Side BART station, with 152 affordable units out of 334 total units. The main floor will have retail commercial uses. BRIDGE Housing will be the developer.
A development for up to 195 affordable units is zoned for land located at the Iron Horse Parkway near Martinelli Way and Campus Drive close to the East Dublin BART station. However, no developer has stepped forward to build the affordable units yet.
The Independent also sought comment from Livermore on its plans, but the city’s housing director did not respond to email or phone calls by press deadline. However, the city’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee plans to address housing needs; the city is already considering a number of projects.
The Livermore council on Dec. 7 supported a plan for 130 units of affordable rental housing in the downtown center with developer Eden Housing.
Cheaper affordable housing may be obtained through the HUD section 8 program. Generally, very low-income people qualify for it. HUD deducts medical costs from the qualifying amount, then charges tenants on a low income scale. The waitlists are currently closed.
The Livermore Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of Alameda County provide Section 8 units when available.