A 54-year-old Colorado man was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on the 580 Freeway in Livermore.
James Dewey Carter, 54, who resided in the City of Brighton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire west near Isabel Avenue at 2:20 p.m., Jan. 28, when he drove off the road. The car plowed through a chain link fence and slammed into a tree. He was thrown from the car and died, California Highway Patrol Officer Tyler Hahn said.
Carter did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, Hahn said.
It was unknown if alcohol played any role in the crash.
The CHP indicated he might have been staying in Manteca.