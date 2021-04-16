Construction work will close state Highway 84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, in Sunol in Alameda County between Palomares Road and Main Street in both directions overnight from Sunday through April 24, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Detours will be in effect and message signs will be placed to guide motorists. The closures will allow work on a soil nail wall on the Alameda Creek Bridge Replacement Project.
CalTrans advises motorists traveling from Palomares Road to take westbound Niles Canyon Road to Mission Boulevard, then take the on-ramp to northbound Interstate Highway 680, then take the eastbound Highway 84 exit. Motorists traveling from Sunol and Pleasanton on Sunol Road should take eastbound Niles Canyon Road to southbound I-680, exit on northbound Mission Boulevard, then take northbound state Highway 238 to westbound Highway 84. Motorists traveling from southbound I-680 and westbound Highway 84 should continue on southbound I-680 and take the off-ramp to northbound Mission Boulevard (Highway 238) to northbound Highway 238 to westbound Highway 84.
For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org or twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.