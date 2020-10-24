Hope Hospice, which provides care for those with a terminal illness, has begun recognizing former service members with a patriotic lapel pin that can be worn or placed in a bedside stand.
The pins, which read “Hope Hospice Honors Veterans,” are in addition to the Dublin facility’s Veteran Blanket Program, which was started in 2016.
The blanket program is coordinated by Hope Hospice volunteer Thais Carlucci, who, along with other volunteers, creates lap blankets from soft fleece materials with Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force-themed designs, or with an American Flag motif for those who served in a smaller branch of the U.S. military.
According to Hope Hospice, about 10% of its patients served in the armed forces. Carlucci said she and the other volunteers make an average of 30 blankets and year.
“Feedback from patient families over the years has been that family members keep the blankets long after the patient has passed on, as a warm memory,” Carlucci said.