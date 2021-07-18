Hope Hospice, a Dublin-based nonprofit organization that serves the Tri-Valley, has launched a new service to help families caring for loved ones living with dementia.
Initially funded by the now-dissolved Tri-Valley Adult Day Care, the Family Caregiver Respite Program provides 16 hours of free in-home care from a participating agency. Families may reapply monthly, but priority will be given to new applicants.
The program is designed to introduce low- and middle-income family caregivers to the benefits of respite care. Recipients do not need to be registered for Hope Hospice’s service.
“The stress that family caregivers experience as their loved one declines can be staggering,” said Gia Barsell, manager of dementia Services at Hope Hospice. “Whether you have help from other family members and friends, or you’re forging alone, you likely feel overwhelmed and exhausted most of the time.
“It’s imperative for your own well-being to carve out time for self-care,” Barsell said. “Simply put, self-care is time away from your caregiving responsibilities at home. You might use the time for a social outing, attending church or a book club, a massage, or exercise.”
Hope Hospice said the program would continue as long as funds, through grants and donations, are available. To be eligible, both family caregivers and their patients with dementia must live in San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, or Livermore. For more information, call 925-829-8770 or go to https://hopehospice.com/services/dementia-support/respite/.