Hope Hospice is asking the community to create or donate existing works of art for distribution to patients living in Tri-Valley care facilities.
The nonprofit, which provides in-home care to patients with advanced or terminal illnesses, held its first Works of Hope art drive last year to cheer up patients during the pandemic. Nearly 400 paintings, drawings, and other items were donated.
This year’s art drive will last through July 16.
Hope Hospice said small pieces that can be placed on a bedside table are preferred, although paintings or other wall art about 20 inches on the longest edge are also acceptable.
To donate, complete an interest form at www.hopehospice.com/art. For more information, contact program facilitators at worksofhope@hopehospice.com or 925-829-8770.