Hope Hospice will sponsor its annual Hope 100 Golf Marathon fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton.
The marathon challenges golfers to complete 100 holes in one day, which Hope Hospice says symbolizes the challenges that terminally ill patients and their families face.
The marathon was established in 2015 to honor the life of Piper Wagner, former golf pro at Castlewood who died of lung cancer. The fundraiser was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the event will also honor the life of the Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native who started Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting with his father and brother. Thompson, who participated in the first Hope 100 Golf Marathon, died of cancer in 2019.
Play will start at sunrise and end at 5 p.m. Golfers will play in twosomes. Golfers may register as individuals or split the 100-hole challenge with others. To register, or for more information, go to www.hope100golfmarathon.com.