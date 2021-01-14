President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives Wednesday for an unprecedented second time.
The article of impeachment introduced on Monday alleged incitement of an insurrection on Jan. 6 to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November elections. The vote was 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment.
“Today in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) at an engrossment ceremony where the article was signed and made official.
Pelosi was flanked by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and other impeachment managers. She appointed Swalwell to one of nine manager posts on Tuesday.
“We’re very proud that they’ve accepted the responsibility, a responsibility we did not think one week ago we would have,” she continued.
The article claims Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.’”
The managers walked the impeachment document to the Senate, which will hold a trial presided over by United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. It is unknown when the trial will begin, but outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said any vote will happen after Jan. 20 when Biden becomes president. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.
Swalwell Delivers Biting Floor Speech
Swalwell has been one of the more outspoken critics of Trump since the November election, as the president has continued to spread lies and unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud.
The following is a transcript of Swalwell’s speech:
America has been attacked before. But not like this. On January 6th, Donald Trump incited thousands of radicalized terrorists to attack the Capitol to stop the transition of power.
Let that sink in. Our president incited our citizens to attack our Capitol. America was not attacked in the past sense. This president has inspired future plots. America is still under attack. That is why Donald Trump must be impeached.
I've read many of my GOP colleagues know what the president did was wrong, but are afraid for their lives if they cross the president. I'm sorry that you're living in fear. But now is a time to summon your courage to guide you. We have all seen the images of the courageous officers who risked their lives so that you could flee this floor and see your families.
That was almost a week ago — right now. Officers engaged in hand-to-hand combat for hours with these terrorists. Capitol police were spit on, beaten, stampeded and one of them lost their lives. I'm not asking you to summon the courage that they did. I'm just asking you to do your jobs and hold this president accountable.