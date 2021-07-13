The Valley Humane Society will hold a series of workshops this month for children 8 and older to learn about caring for family pets.
The sessions will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Humane Society’s adoption center, 3670 Nevada St., Pleasanton.
Workshops will include an introductory Pets 101 on July 7; Do-It-Yourself Dog Toys on July 14; DIY Cat Toys on July 21; and Body Language on July 28.
Each workshop is limited to 10 participants, who will interact with dogs and cats at the shelter. The workshops are free, but registration is required. Parents may attend with their children.
To register, or for more information and individual sessions, go to www.valleyhumane.org/humane-education/wednesday-workshop-series.