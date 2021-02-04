Although the annual candlelight vigil for Ilene Misheloff, who disappeared 32 years ago, was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dublin police still posted messages online from Chief Garrett Holmes and the girl’s father, Mike Misheloff, to keep the investigation alive.
Ilene Misheloff, then 13, was walking home from Wells Middle School in Dublin on Jan. 30, 1989, when she went missing.
In their YouTube messages, Mike Misheloff says he hasn’t given up hope of finding his daughter, who would now be 45. Holmes promises that the Dublin police will follow up on any new leads and notes that there remains a $95,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the disappearance of Ilene Misheloff.
Last month, Dublin police said they were taking another look at the cold case after David Misch, a 59-year-old man currently awaiting trial in a 32-year-old double homicide in Fremont, was also charged in connection with the disappearance of 9-year-old girl in 1988. Misch has been in prison since 1989 for a murder in Fremont.
To view the recorded messages, go to www.dublin.ca.gov/ilene.