Mariela Meylan is a United States Army veteran fighting to overcome repercussions from an injury sustained in Kuwait in 2004.
Meylan — a heavy equipment truck driver — was traveling as part of a convoy when she left her vehicle to help another crew change a tire on their truck. She said she doesn’t remember the entire incident, but the situation changed very quickly.
“We were almost done, we were tightening the lug nuts,” she recalled. “Then we were hit by a vehicle.”
Meylan sustained a traumatic brain injury, as well as a dislocated hip, a collapsed lung and a host of other issues. The brain injury caused a stroke, leaving her in a coma. She was sent to a hospital in Germany. Meylan’s parents flew to Germany to be with her and bring her home.
“We brought her back. She was still in a coma,” said her mother, Lisette Meylan. “She was really bad . . . they didn’t think she was going to survive the flight.”
Meylan stayed at Walter Reed Hospital for one month, then was transferred to a nursing home in Washington D.C., where she stayed another two years. In the early days after the accident, doctors advocated for Meylan’s former husband to “pull the plug,” but he insisted on keeping his wife and hope alive. Meylan said she is still appreciative of his advocacy, though they have since separated.
With her recovery still in question, she moved into the Livermore Veterans Affairs (VA) nursing home, where she spent another two years. In 2008, her parents were finally able to bring her back to their Livermore home, where she now resides.
Her journey to recovery has been long, but Meylan is determined to work toward the goal of walking unassisted and regaining lost motor function. Through programs at the VA and other locations, she has laid plans to meet those goals.
One place she focuses on re-training her brain is Arena Training Center (ATC) in Livermore. Founded in 2017 by Lorraine Maggi, ATC offers a range of classes and modalities for fitness, overall health and athletic training.
Meylan uses multiple tools in ATC’s arsenal, focusing on neurocentric health and fitness. ATC works with many veterans trying to regain motor function or stay in shape. Maggi said that coming out of the pandemic, physical fitness is an important part of maintaining mental health.
“We are able to address mental health,” said Maggi. “Stress management is woven into everything we do . . . it’s a well-documented fact that when we are stressed, we have more pain in our bodies – sometimes unexplained pain – we are not as well rested and cannot care for others or ourselves. Stress and anxiety are the new epidemic.”
Maggi said there are many modalities available at ATC, including cryotherapy, float therapy and infra-red sauna, as well as kick boxing, Brazilian Capoeira and arena boxing. ATC also partners with the We Defy Foundation, an organization aimed at providing disabled combat veterans a means to overcome challenges through fitness training.
As she continues to work toward a more independent future, Meylan acknowledges the blessings she has received through the VA and other organizations who serve veterans. She said she will continue to aim high and overcome obstacles placed in her path by one life-changing episode.
“I can walk with aid, I can walk by myself also, but by myself, I can’t walk very long,” she said. “What keeps me going is just the ‘want,’ and to prove to other people who told me I would not get very far. I hope to regain my balance and be able to walk independently again.”
For more information on ATC, call 925-660-9339, visit www.arenastrong.com, or email info@arenastrong.com. For more information on the We Defy Foundation, visit www.wedefyfoundation.org.