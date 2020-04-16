The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group is encouraging businesses and individuals to donate money and materials to key segments of the community hard-pressed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Those segments, according to Steve Lanza, vice president of Lam Research and chairman of Innovation Tri-Valley, are the area’s hospitals, the homeless and low-income populations, and higher education.
Hospitals are now accepting donations of unopened medical supplies in their original packaging, including face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and surgical gowns, Lanza said. For a more complete list of needs and how to contact each of the area’s hospitals, go to https://innovationtrivalley.org/how-can-you-help.
Meanwhile, students at Las Positas Community College in Livermore need laptop computers and access to the technology will that allow them to continue their education while the college is closed to onsite classes. Those who may be able to donate are being encouraged to contact Innovation Tri-Valley at info@innovationtrivalley.org.
And, as more people lose their jobs or are unable to work because of the stay-at-home order, Innovation Tri-Valley is encouraging businesses and individuals to make cash donations to CityServe, a nonprofit organization that helps provide emergency shelter, housing, transportation, and access to medical and mental-health care for the homeless and low-income families in Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. To donate online, go to https://cityservetrivalley.org/donate.
“With so many in need, we are hopeful everyone can find a way to contribute,” Lanza said. “We are calling on our innovative community of thinkers and doers in the Tri-Valley to step up right now to make a huge impact together. Given the diversity of need, we are encouraging those who can to find a path to help.”