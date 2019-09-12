As the Tri-Valley continues its ascendance as a technology and innovation powerhouse, Lenny Mendonca, the Governor's Chief Economic and Business Advisor, will serve as the keynote speaker at a lunch, inspiring new ideas about housing, inclusion, and how to sustain economic growth in the future.
The Tri-Valley Regional Power Summit takes place on Monday, Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Pleasanton Marriott, 11950 Dublin Canyon Road, Pleasanton.
Mendonca leads the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and announced the State of California's Regions Rise Together initiative in May this year, which will bring together diverse thought leaders in every region over the course of the next year to ensure that all regions benefit from California’s juggernaut economy.
The State's Regions Rise Together initiative will be unveiled in November, and its potential will be a focal point of the Tri-Valley Regional Power Summit. The regional summit is hosted by Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group, gathering business leaders in our community with city, county, and statewide leaders to begin thinking about what regional strength and regional vision can mean for the Tri-Valley in the decades ahead.
Director Mendonca will be joined in the discussion by Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council, and Linda Mandolini, President of Eden Housing. Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer for KQED's California Politics and Government desk, will moderate.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group is a business-led organization committed to connecting the businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley region. The group has positioned the region as a technology and innovation powerhouse with a terrific quality of life, now outpacing the Bay Area megaregion in both job creation and economic growth. The Tri-Valley today is now home to more than 450 technology companies, delivering a $42 billion GDP.
The Tri-Valley Regional Power Summit is designed to help inform state leaders about the Tri-Valley innovation economy, business and community needs. The summit also enables Tri-Valley leaders to learn more about the Governor's goals and how statewide planning initiatives will impact the Tri-Valley. The event is an opportunity to network with some of the most innovative thinkers, leaders and achievers in the Tri-Valley, the Bay Area and the State.
