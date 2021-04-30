Alameda County residents can now find local COVID-19 vaccination sites by entering their preferred zip code into an interactive map on the county Public Health Department’s website.
The map, at covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines, also provides information on eligibility and how to register.
Local vaccine sites include the Alameda County Fairgrounds and several Kaiser Permanente, CVS, Rite Aid, Safeway, Walgreens, and Walmart locations.
Residents who do not have internet access to make an appointment online can call 510-208-4VAX for assistance.