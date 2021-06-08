Tri-Valley Interfaith Interconnect will host an online discussion on Wednesday, June 9, to address the question, “How does your faith approach health issues?”
Interfaith Interconnect is a group of community members and clergy from Alameda County who represent a variety of faiths and cultures.
The group typically hosts monthly “religion chats” at temples, churches, synagogues, and faith centers in the Tri-Valley, but has been holding its meetings virtually during the pandemic.
The June meeting will look at cultural and religious traditions and rituals involving such issues as nutrition, addiction, mental health, and contagion.
The discussion, from 5-6:15 p.m., is free and open to the public. To request the Zoom link, email Interfaith.Interconnect@gmail.com.