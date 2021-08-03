Interfaith Interconnect invites local residents to a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 11, from 7 - 8:15 p.m.
The topic of the meeting hosted on Zoom by the Muslim Community Center of the East Bay is; “How does your community provide for those in need of forgiveness?” Guest speakers include Rabbi Dr. Laurence Milder, Congregation Beth Emek and Muslim Dr. Abdul-Mun'im Sombat Jitmoud.
The event is free and all are welcome. Following the presentations, there will be time for questions, followed by optional participation in breakout groups.
The meeting room opens at 6:45 p.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/183064764197 or mcceastbay.org
For more information, please send an email to interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.