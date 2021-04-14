REGIONAL — Ongoing negotiations to improve conditions at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin have revealed that another inmate took her own life earlier this month.
The unidentified woman died April 2, a day after she was treated by a clinician and a doctor, reported an affidavit filed at U.S. District Court in San Jose. The woman, who was held in the facility since July, was the second inmate to die by suicide this year.
No other information about the death was available from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The Coroner’s Office said the Sheriff’s Office had placed a security hold on the case; no information could be released, including the inmate’s name.
The revelation of her death came as attorneys who filed a lawsuit against the county in 2018 on behalf of inmates presented an update on the case for Judge Nathanael Cousins, who is presiding over the matter. The lawsuit alleged that the Santa Rita Jail — where many inmates serve sentences or are housed while awaiting court proceedings — had a high suicide rate and required increased staff and mental health programs to address the problem.
No suicides occurred in 2020. However, the woman’s death follows the Feb. 9 death of Jonas Park, a 33-year-old inmate who hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell in the jail’s 14-day COVID-19 quarantine area. Park had been in custody for six days following an arrest in Emeryville.
“I don’t think we should have any suicides in our jails and prisons,” said Kara Janssen, whose firm Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld filed the federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Jose. “I understand they do happen.”
Janssen said she did not know details about the latest suicide but hoped the inmate had received help while behind bars.
“This speaks to the issue of the need for mental health at the jail,” Janssen said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the department has invested time and energy into suicide prevention, noting that it was difficult to have two occur so close together following a year without a self-inflicted death.
“What’s unfortunate is it doesn't take very long for someone to asphyxiate themselves,” Kelly said. “In a matter of minutes, someone can commit suicide.”
Last year, in an attempt to meet demands in the lawsuit, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved spending $318 million through 2023 to institute mental health programs. The funding would provide increased staffing to allow for inmates to spend more time out of their cells and for increased observation of suicide prevention cells.
A department spokesman previously said the hiring process is underway while deputies work overtime shifts to staff the jail. Last year, deputies saved at least two inmates from killing themselves.
The attorney’s filing also revealed that an expert who inspected the facility in February found jail and county health officials — along with their health provider, Wellpath — have done an “excellent job” at preventing the spread of COVID-19 since an outbreak in December. On Monday, the jail reported that none of its inmates tested positive for COVID-19. No inmates have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Health officials are now utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the Moderna vaccine for inmates, but 66% of inmates have refused to take it. Just 45% of inmates deemed in the higher risk category have accepted at least one vaccine.
According to the court filing, county officials are “concerned about the high refusal rate among the overall jail population.” The filing further states that the officials are addressing vaccine hesitancy by working with the Alameda County Public Health Department to distribute a survey to the inmate-patient population. Wellpath will then use the survey information to create an education strategy.
Janssen suggested officials provide incentives to get inmates to accept the vaccine, including free phone calls or improvements at the commissary.
Kelly said providing incentives is a possibility, however, some might consider it a form of coercion. Kelly reported that the department’s 34% acceptance rate was good, but officials would like it to reach two-thirds. Deputies disseminated education materials to inmates on tablets and television to encourage them to take the vaccine.
The court filing also indicated that while an investigation of Park’s suicide included the revelation that inmates in the COVID-19 area of the jail had received 30 minutes a day outside of their cell to make phone calls, shower or get exercise, “individuals in intake quarantine are receiving a shockingly low amount of out-of-cell time; one hour per week.”
“The one hour a week out of cell time is truly an abhorrent out-of-cell time,” Janssen said. “That is the definition of cruel and unusual punishment.”
Kelly said the one hour a week is not accurate, but officials are trying to improve the amount of time inmates in the quarantine area can leave their cells without cross contaminating people in other parts of the jail.
Attorneys for the county and city will meet with the judge again on April 30 for an update.