The Justice Department’s independent watchdog said Friday he will investigate disclosures that the Trump Administration and two of its attorneys general used secret subpoenas to collect the phone records of two California Democratic lawmakers, including the Tri-Valley’s congressman Eric Swalwell.
The announcement came after the New York Times reported Thursday that the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions and William Barr sought the records from Apple to obtain information on Swalwell and fellow California Congressman Adam Schiff of Southern California, along with relatives and staffers.
Swalwell and Schiff serve on the House’s Intelligence committee. Schiff was the lead manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Swalwell — who represents Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and 11 Contra Costa County communities — served as a manager during the second trial.
“Like many of the world’s most despicable dictators, former President Trump showed an utter disdain for our democracy and the rule of law,” Swalwell said in a statement.
Swalwell said Apple notified him in May that his records were among those sought by and turned over to the Trump Administration as “part of a politically motivated investigation into his perceived enemies.”
“This kind of conduct is unacceptable, but unfortunately, on brand for a president who has repeatedly shown he would cast aside our Constitution for his own personal gain,” Swalwell said.
Swalwell called for the Inspector General to investigate the case and “other acts of the weaponization of law enforcement carried out by the former president.”
On Friday afternoon, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced he would conduct a broad investigation into the “DOJ’s use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials.”
“The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures and whether any such uses or the investigations were based upon improper considerations,” Horowitz said in a statement.
According to published news reports, a federal grand jury issued the subpoenas in February 2018. Apple told Schiff and Swalwell about them when a judge lifted a gag order.
Swalwell was an outspoken opponent of the Trump Administration from the start, appearing regularly on cable news programs. He serves on both the House’s Judiciary and Intelligence committees and played a key role in both impeachment cases. He has become a target for Republican politicians and right-leaning talk shows.
In March, the House rejected a Republican-led resolution to remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee because of reports that a Chinese spy targeted him six years ago. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had called Swalwell a threat to national security. Swalwell had said that he cooperated with the FBI six years earlier when he learned the woman who worked at his field events was a Chinese operative trying to cozy up to politicians. The FBI, Swalwell said, found he had done nothing wrong.
Swalwell also is suing former President Donald Trump; Donald Trump Jr., former New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani and Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) alleging they should be held responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Swalwell was among the lawmakers forced to evacuate the chamber and hide in locked rooms until police could hold off the angry mob.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, said in a statement that she supported the Inspector General’s investigation.
“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi said. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who chairs the Judiciary Committee, issued a statement calling the subpoenas “a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers.”
They said Barr and Sessions should testify before the Judiciary Committee and be subpoenaed if they refused.
“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking,” Schumer and Durbin said. “This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress.”