Rescuers were searching Monday for a 40-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at the Lake Del Valle recreation area near Livermore.
The Pleasant Hill man was reported missing about 5 p.m. Sunday shortly after he jumped from a rental boat into the water outside of the swim area, East Bay Regional Park District Police Capt. Alan Love said.
Park police lifeguards, as well as Alameda County and Livermore-Pleasanton firefighters arrived within minutes, launching boats to search. A police boat already was on the water.
An Alameda County sheriff’s dive team arrived about 8 p.m. Love said the search continued into the evening until it became too dark to work.
The search resumed at sunrise today.