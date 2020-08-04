The review period for the City of Livermore’s draft supplemental environmental impact review (EIR) for the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan (INSP) will close this Friday, Aug. 7.
The city will only receive comments on the EIR until that date. The INSP would allow development of 4,095 new multi-family housing units and approximately 2.1 million square feet of net new office, business park and commercial development (including a neighborhood commercial center). It also envisions three new neighborhood parks, pedestrian and bike facilities, and infrastructure improvements.
The majority of changes are focused around the future Valley Link rail station, which would be located in the median of I-580, just east of Isabel Avenue. The plan includes amendments to the existing General Plan Scenic Corridor and Airport Protection Area policies, among other required amendments.
Friday will mark the end of the 45-day review period for the There is a 45-day review period for the EIR, which began Tuesday, June 23. To review the EIR, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_EIR.
All public comments may be sent to Ashley Vera, Associate Planner, via email at asvera@cityoflivermore.net; via post at City of Livermore, Planning Division 1052 South Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550; or via phone at 925-960-4479.